Fatal Accident at Porvorim Near O Coqueiro, Two Died on The Spot

The Cameraman of one of the leading news channel in Goa was thrashed by the relatives of the deceased while covering the report at accident spot.
Accident in Porvorim
In one of the unforeseen incident, two died on the spot in a fatal accident that took place opposite O Coqueiro near Kadamba Road Junction at Porvorim. 

Both deceased were crushed under the rear wheels of an ill fated truck while in pursuit of overtaking from the left side of the vehicle, said the eye witness. More details in this matter is awaited. 

Meanwhile the Porvorim Ex MLA Rohan Khaunte reached the accident spot and asked police to take strict action against the truck driver for the rash driving, although it is not yet confirmed as whose fault it was. 

The locals and eye witness said that the two wheeler was in process of overtaking the truck on the narrow road of Porvorim opposite the O’Coqueiro, came under the rear wheels of the truck and died on the spot.

But the friends and relatives of the deceased who gathered near accident spot said that it was the mistake of the truck driver.  

Meanwhile the relatives and friends of the deceased gathered near accident spot has tried to damage the truck and broke the windshield.

The Porvorim Police is doing the investigation to find out the exact reason behind the accident. Porvorim Ex MLA Rohan Khaunte assured that the justice will be served and he will look into the matter personally. 

