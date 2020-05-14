COVID-19 cases double overnight in Goa from 7 to 14

Shockingly, another 7 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Goa in past 24 hrs time making the tally of total positive cases to 14 in the state of Goa. On Tuesday Goa discovered 7 people positive to COVID and another seven added to the list on Wednesday. The cases kept rising since the lockdown norms have been relaxed on the state borders.

Loading... Loading... Loading... Loading...

It looks like Goa is no more in the ‘Green Zone’ with 14 cases reported within 24hrs time. All the people have travelled from neighbouring state of Maharashtra soon after the lockdown norms had been relaxed at the Goa border.

According to the reports, State health minister Vishwajit Rane said that a preliminary rapid TruNat test conducted on the seven people on Wednesday proved Covid-19 positive and so did the confirmatory tests, whose results came later at night.

Goa’s coronavirus disease (Covid-19) tally doubled on Wednesday to 14, as seven new positive cases were reported and all among those who entered the state by road after the lockdown restrictions were partially eased, said the sources.

Loading...

The seven patients are undergoing treatment at the dedicated Covid-19 facility in South Goa from Thursday morning. The seven new cases that reported on Tuesday consists of the five members of one family, returned to Goa from Maharashtra’s Solapur district.

According to the sources, they had gone to Solapur prior to the nationwide lockdown restrictions, which was enforced from March 25 to contain the spread of Covid-19 outbreak, were announced.

The five family members include a husband, wife, and two children, a son and a daughter, and a granddaughter, who is just one year old. The other two Covid-19 positive cases are both truck drivers, one was returning from Gujarat and another from Mumbai.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the media that there is no fear of community transmission since all the positive cases had been directly sent to a quarantine facility in south Goa. “The five members of a Goan family was directly taken to a quarantine facility on Wednesday. There’s no fear of community transmission. Those who came in contact with the drivers will undergo tests,” the CM said.

Meanwhile, the state administration is working on bringing the Goans stranded across India. “There are many stranded Goans returning to the state by their own vehicles, and the state administration is ensuring repatriating and ferrying the rest, who don’t have many any mode of conveyance,” said Mr Sawant.

Goa Government has brought 60 students from Ghataprabha in Karnataka in the state-run buses and another 26 are on their way back home from Kochi and Mangaluru. On Thursday, 24 more will leave Bengaluru for Goa.

“In the last couple of days, 15 buses have brought back to Goa 241 people stranded from Kasargod in Kerala; Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Belgaum, Hubli, Dharwad, Khanapur, Jamboti, and Gadag in Karnataka; Navi Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra; Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Surat in Gujarat and Dadra & Nagar Haveli,” the state government said in a release.

There are around 4476 people stranded in Goa from Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh have left for their respective states by four Shramik Special trains over the last few days, it added.

Source: HT