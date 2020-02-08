Sounds little weird isn’t it? Goa is supposed to be the only place in the country that is known for the cheapest and best alcohol and people from all over India comes to Goa for Alcohol besides everything else. There are cases of alcohol smuggling from Goa due to its purity and the low cost. But now it looks like that Goa won’t same anymore with Government planning to increase the price of the alcohol up to 50 per cent.

Goa once considered to be the heaven for many things is now changing rapidly, it has already started losing its charm in the tourism map of the world due to many reasons and now the alcohol which most dear to the tourist and locals as well is also going to be expensive almost by double.

According to the reports published in the national portal, The BJP government in Goa is planning to increase liquor prices by up to 50% starting on the 1st April 2020. the government has announced in the state Assembly on February 6 that liquor prices were set to increase from April this year.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant made the announcement in the assembly while presenting the budget for 2020. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that alcohol rates would be hiked by 20 to 50 per cent for all categories of liquor. The prices will increase due to the hiked rate of excise duties and fees paid by alcohol sellers, said the sources.

Meanwhile, the sources have revealed that despite the increase in the cost two things will always remain cheaper in Goa compared to the rest of the states in India, first is petrol and second Alcohol. alcohol sold in Goa will be cheaper than in other states, reported the Hindustan Times.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Budget session, Sawant said: “We have increased tax rate very slightly to make sure the burden on the common man does not increase. Excise duties, fees, stamp duty, court fees – all have been increased slightly in this Budget. Land rates have been revised too.” The CM has also vowed to crack down on the illegal sale of liquor in black markets by adding a unique hologram to each bottle to authenticate them.

Meanwhile the Fatorda MLA and president of Goa Forward Vijay Sardesai, who called the domestic tourist a scum now worried about them not coming to Goa due to the increased cost of the liquor. While speaking with the media he said that The low budget domestic tourists will stop coming to Goa due to the Increase in the liquor cost which will affect the tourism of Goa.

“First time ever there has been tax imposed on local alcohol including Feni in the state, the present Government is not for Goans and Goekarpon,” said Vijai Sardesai. Meanwhile, the Calangute MLA Mr Micheal Lobo also reacted sharply to this and said that he would speak to CM to reduce the taxes on local alcohol. The cost of liquor in the state will rise as per the new budget presented by the Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Thursday.

What is your opinion on this? Do you agree with the price increase on liquor? Do you think it will affect tourism? Budget Tourism? Please share your thoughts on this…