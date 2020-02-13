Is it a simple coincidence that the announcement of imposing section 144 in the North Goa followed by the incident of an attack on La Calypso Hotel situated in the north Goa? The group of 50 people formed the unlawful assembly and took the Hotel La Calypso to hostage besides damaging the property. Nobody including the police has any idea as to why the attack took place and who are those 50 people behind the attack. Everyone seems to be silent on the entire issue.

Loading... Loading... Loading... Loading...

The news of imposing of section 144 flashed on many mobile phones on the 12th night somewhere around 8 pm. The news read as follows, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), banning unlawful assembly of people, has been imposed in North Goa district following intelligence inputs about possible terror threat along the western coast.

North Goa District Magistrate R Menaka, in a notification issued on Monday, said the order imposing CrPC Section 144 will be in effect for 60 days, from February 11 to April 10, unless withdrawn earlier. The notification said Section 144 has been imposed in view of the prevailing situation in the country, and intelligence inputs regarding possible terror threats along the western coast of India and the possibility of anti-social elements committing the crime in Goa or elsewhere.

The Magistrate said that the action was necessary for the safety of the people in North Goa ordering that the owners of houses, buildings, hotels, lodgings, private guest houses, and paying guest accommodations of religious bodies strictly verify the antecedents of all persons before letting out their premises on lease or rent.

Loading...

“It is absolutely necessary to take speedy measures to prevent danger to human life, and thwart and prevent any type of terrorist activities which may affect the security of the state and create a disturbance of public order and tranquillity,” she said.

Meanwhile, the early morning of 13th February witnessed a shocking incident of attack on the five-star property La Calypso, a Hotel and Casino with around 50 unknown people attacking the property and holing the guests’ ransom besides looting a huge some money.

was it just a coincidence or a planned attack is yet to be ascertained by the Goa Police, who apparently does not have any idea about the people involved in the attack and reason behind the attack.

The Dy Superintendent of police Edwin Colaco told the media that around 38 attackers have been arrested but their identity and purpose of the attack is not yet verified. “The offence has been registered against the attackers under criminal trace pass and unlawful assembly,” he said adding that there is a complaint of theft of cash and casino chips worth crores of rupees.

When the reporter asked the reason behind the incident the DySp Colaco said that it will be premature to say anything at this point as the investigations are on. “We are still investigating the case since it is the case of Forming an Unlawful assembly and Trace pass in the property.”

Source: Pune Mirror | Prime TV