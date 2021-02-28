Senior Citizens can avail Covid vaccine from Monday at government vaccination centres

Administration of COVID-19 vaccinations for senior citizens above 60 years and those between 45 and 59 years with co-morbidities will start in the State from Monday.

This will mark the third phase of the vaccine rollout in the state which kicked off in the beginning of this year.

“People above the age of 60 years will be able to walk into their nearest government health facility with their Aadhaar card or any photo ID approved by the government and get registered and vaccinated on the spot,” state immunisation officer Dr Rajendra Borkar said, adding that it will be on a first come-first-served basis for that particular day as online registrations haven’t opened yet.

The second category of people between 45 and 59 years of age and having comorbidities will be vaccinated only if they carry a certificate in the prescribed format from a registered medical practitioner stating their comorbidities, he added.

There will be a cap of 100 vaccinations at each government centre on Monday, which will subsequently be increased depending on the response. The vaccination will be carry out between 9 am to 5 pm, subject to a limit of 100 people at each health centre.

The age is being considered as of January 1, 2022, which means that anyone who is 59 years old and will be turning 60 by January 1 next year is eligible to take the vaccine. The same applies for the 45-59 years age group.

A second dose for all due beneficiaries will be done at the same site where they received their first dose. Vaccination will be free of charge at the government vaccination centres while those receiving the COVID vaccine at any private health facility will have to pay a pre-fixed charge of upto Rs 250 per dose, per person. The Union health ministry has permitted empanelled private hospitals to levy a service charge with a ceiling of Rs 100 per dose per person and in addition, the cost of the vaccine at Rs 150 per dose, per person.

“Hence, the financial ceiling of the total amount recoverable by private hospitals is Rs 250 per person, per dose,” stated additional secretary and National Health Mission director Vandana Gurnani, in a communique to all states. Immunisation sessions will be planned according to the stock of vaccines received by the state.

While the nationwide vaccination drive was launched on January 16 this year till date, the state has only received the Covishield vaccine.