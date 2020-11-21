COVID Cases Rise In North and Central India; Schools Closed, Night Curfew Resumed

Following the festive season, COVID cases have started to rise in the North and Central India. State Governments have closed the Schools and ordered the Night Curfew all over. According to the reports, Covid cases has hit the all time highs in Haryana and Rajasthan.

The state Government had left with no option but to implement the night curfew with closure of schools in these states. Although the re-imposing of a complete lockdown has been ruled out by the central government.

According to the reports, the daily Covid-19 cases have gone up to 3000 plus in a single day. IN Haryana 3104 cases reported while Rajasthan has reported 2767 cases in a single day.

The states took the decision of closing down of the schools and imposing night curfew in Haryana and MP while the night lockdown in Ahmedabad to Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot. has been extended indefinitely.

While 33 districts in Rajasthan have been put under the section 144 and the alert of second wave of coronavirus has been issued into the UP and the health department issued orders to the people to stay indoors after a spike in cases.

Meanwhile, the state of Maharashtra, had been allowed reopen the schools for classes IX to XII on Nov 23, the civic bodies of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Panvel on Friday directed all schools in these cities to remain shut until the end of the year due to rising cases and the possibility of a second wave. The state is also planning to restrict flights and trains coming from Delhi.

The night curfew has been issued in the five major districts of MP mainly, Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Ratlam and Vidisha — where Covid positivity rate was higher than 5%. MP added 1,528 cases on Friday, the highest single-day count since October 14.

Chouhan said business and industrial activities would continue but schools will remain shut, with only students of classes 9 to 12 allowed to go to their classes to clear doubts. From November 21, no one will be allowed out of their homes between 10pm and 6am in these five districts.

Gujarat too is witnessing a surge in the pandemic with Friday’s fresh cases at 1,420, the highest since September 25. Even as the state government imposed night curfew in Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot from Saturday night till further notice, Ahmedabad braced itself for a weekend curfew from Friday night to Monday morning. Massive crowds threw social distancing norms to the wind and thronged Kalupur and Jamalpur wholesale vegetable markets in the city and flooded neighbourhood grocery stores to stock up on essentials.

(With the Inputs from Times of India)