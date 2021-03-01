Two Arrested For Robbing and Assaulting Three Natives of Maharashtra at Mapusa

Mapusa police on Saturday arrested two accused, Rahul Babu Rathod, aged 20 years, resident of Moira, and Lucky Krishna Chetri, aged 24 years, resident of Mapusa for allegedly robbing and assaulting three persons, native of Maharashtra at the KTC Bus stand in Mapusa.

According to the reports, Ashok Mulmule, a native of Maharashtra, lodged a complaint at Mapusa police station against the two accused persons stating that two unknown persons from Mapusa with the common intention to abuse and assault the complainant and his two relatives Prabhakar Gavando and Mahadev Engle, had attacked on them with the wooden danda, slaps, kicks, causing them grievous injuries.

The complainant further stated that the duo had forcibly snatched his mobile phone and a wallet containing the cash of Rs 2000, the accused also made use of filthy words while attacking the complaints stated in the report.

The Mapusa police registered an offense against two accused persons under section 504, 324, 326 and 394 R/W 34 IPC and a team of Mapusa Police was formed. During the investigation, Mapusa Police detained the two alleged accused persons, who during interrogation admitted their involvement in the said crime.

The police have recovered the stolen mobile phone and cash Rs 2000 from the possession of the accused persons.

Mapusa Police team was headed by Police Sub-Inspector Ashish Porob consisting of Head Constable Sushant Chopdekar, Police Constables Prakash Polekar, Rajesh Kanolkara, and Prasad Gaonkar. PSI Porob is further investigating the case.