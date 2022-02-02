Violations of CRZ Rules in Goa; Concrete Shack Structure Emerges in Calangute

Panaji : Less than 100m from the high tide line (HTL) a shack is being concretised over the last few days violating the CRZ norms.

Concrete structures on the beach will damage the local sand ecosystems while authorities continue to look the other way. Similar reaction has been met towards the walls that were being built in Morjim and Vainguinim

The concerned shack has already constructed five permanent stairs using cement. A pile of tiles and other construction material was also seen nearby.

The partially concertised structure is currently enclosed using bamboo sticks and a cloth making it difficult to identify what is being constructed behind it. The structure is also being extended at the back occupying more area than the other shacks there.

The construction site is also missing details of the shack and it’s owner or a contact number except a small structure at the back that reads ‘Prince of Tides’. Locals as always have objected to this but their complaints have fallen on deaf ears.

Sarpanch of Calangute Shawn Martin said that he is not aware of the violation and a notice would be issued to the alleged offender if a complaint is received.

Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) claims that their team did not find any concrete structure and whatever was there has been present since before 1991.

Since the complaints aren’t specifying the type of violation , identifying it’s monitoring mechanism is undecided.