54 externment cases pending at South Goa district court

According to police sources, from the year 2018 till date several externment proposals were referred by South Goa police, of which 54 such proposals are pending while in some of the cases proceedings have started.

As many as 28 proposals of externment sent by the South Goa police to court of South Goa District Magistrate in the year 2018 are pending. Out of these 28 pending proposals, 6 are from Margao, 5 from Curchorem, 4 each from Verna and Fatorda, 2 each from Maina Curtorim, Colva and Vasco; one proposal each was sent by Cuncolim, Sanguem and Collem police.

Further, eight externment proposals of the year 2019 are pending, of which 3 are from Fatorda police and one each from Colva, Cuncolim, Quepem, Vasco and Mormugao police.

South Goa police had sent several proposals to the court of District Collector in the year 2020, of which 17 proposals are pending. Of these, 5 are from Cuncolim police, 3 from Verna police, 2 each from Margao police and Canacona police while 1 each case was referred by Maina Curtorim police, Fatorda police, Curchorem police, Vasco police and Collem police. In February 2021, one proposal has been sent by the Vasco police.

Police sources said that in the past, South Goa Collector had passed several externment orders under Section 4 of the Goa Maintenance of Public Order and Safety Act, 1988 against history sheeters and criminals directing to “remove them from the jurisdiction of South Goa district.”

The Act essentially allows for the government to take preventive measures to detain or extern those members of society whom they deem to potentially pose a threat or could cause a disturbance to the peace of society.

Police and governments have long used externment as a method of peacekeeping. Among those who are targeted specifically in these laws include bootleggers, dacoits, drug-offenders, goondas, immoral traffic offenders, land grabbers, gamblers, as listed by the Act.

Superintendent of Police, South Goa, Pankaj Kumar Singh said that the proposals have been sent as a part of “our preventive action to ensure peace and harmony and also to keep check on criminals who pose challenge to law and order.”

He said that in order to curb criminal activities, police stations in South Goa district have taken steps like night checking of vehicles and people moving during night, verification of resident criminals, pickets at strategic locations, verification of migrant labourers, surveillance on criminals released from jail and out on bail, patrolling near banks, ATMs, jewellery shops, patrolling in slums etc. in addition to day and night patrolling.

The police said that the names of 23 persons were recommended till November 18 having criminal background to South Goa District Magistrate for initiating externment proceedings, of which 7 are from Margao, 5 from Verna, 4 from Curchorem, 2 each from Maina Curtorim and Vasco and 1 each from Colva, Cuncolim and Sanguem.