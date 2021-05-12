With many people losing their jobs and undergoing financial difficulties as the number of cases of coronavirus rises, more and more activities is happening online and the number of incidents of cyber threats and online fraud has risen over time. People have started using banking facilities on their mobile phones via different apps and also save their important details and information in the smartphone itself. However, in the caution raised by SBI to its customers regarding the rapidly growing banking frauds, it has warned the customers to remain extra careful.

Acknowledging the threat State Bank of India (SBI) has once again warned its 45 million customers against online fraud practices. Though several improvements have been made significantly in the banking facilities with the launch of online banking, there is no denying that it has also raised new difficulties and concerns for the account holders.

This is one of the major reasons why the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) along with several other banks keeps on issuing alerts regarding digital frauds for their customers from time to time in order to keep them informed and make them beware of the fraud practices.

SBI, has issued an alert to its customers about the rapidly increasing banking frauds, advising them to be extremely cautious. According to sources, the bank has advised its customers not to store any sensitive or confidential details on their mobile. Users who save their banking PIN, debit card, credit card details, password, CVV, and other confidential info in their cell phone are more likely to become victims of digital crime, according to the bank.

According to the bank, one should immediately delete all banking-related information from mobile phones or any device like computers and laptops. SBI has also advised its customers to not share sensitive details and refrain from downloading any app from an unknown source.

“We advise our customers to be alert of fraudsters and not to share any sensitive details online or download any app from an unknown source,” State Bank of India alerted its customers in a tweet.

Never share your credentials like Date of Birth, Debit card number, Internet Bank User ID or password, debit card pin, CVV, OTP, and other key details with strangers or online without verification.

SBI customers must remain alert about fraudsters pretending to be calling from the State Bank of India, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), government office, police, and KYC authority.

SBI customers should refrain from downloading any mobile app based on telephone calls or emails from unknown sources.

SBI customers must not click on attachments received in emails from unknown sources.

SBI customers must not respond to unsolicited offers, however attractive, received through emails, SMSs, and other social media.

SBI is a public sector banking and financial services statutory body and is the 43rd largest bank in the world. The bank was also the only Indian bank in the Fortune Global 500 list with a rank of 221st among the world’s biggest corporations of 2020