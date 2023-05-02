Don’t Pay Thousands for Smartphone Repair: A Guide to The Right to Repair Law in India

Smartphones have become an essential part of our lives, and we depend on them for almost everything. But what happens when your phone gets damaged or needs repair? Most people take their smartphones to the brand’s official service centre, but the cost of repair can be exorbitant. What’s the right solution, then?

One option is to get it repaired from a local store or do it yourself, but this could void your warranty. However, there is good news for smartphone owners in India. The Right to Repair Law is now in place, and it allows everyone to repair their smartphones and other appliances without voiding the warranty.

The Indian government has launched a portal, www.righttorepairindia.gov.in, where people can get information about their rights and find authorised repair centres. The law covers all kinds of electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other appliances.

Under the Right to Repair Law, if a particular spare part of your device is not available, the brand will have to replace the whole device itself. This is a significant development that can save consumers a lot of money. It also puts pressure on brands to make spare parts available and reduces electronic waste.

Another benefit of the Right to Repair Law is that it allows consumers to choose where they want to get their devices repaired. Third-party repair stores charge a fraction of the amount that brands charge, and now, consumers have the right to choose these repair stores without fear of voiding their warranty. This can save consumers a significant amount of money on repair costs.

If your device is under warranty, the brand will have to provide repair services without any charge. If you choose to get your device repaired from a third-party repair store, the brand cannot refuse to honour your warranty.

However, it’s important to note that the Right to Repair Law doesn’t cover all kinds of repairs. If the device is damaged due to water or physical abuse, the warranty may not cover it. The law only covers repairs that are necessary due to manufacturing defects.

Moreover, the law only covers devices that are purchased in India. If you purchased your device from another country, the law may not apply to you.

If you’re wondering how to exercise your right to repair, the first step is to check if your device is under warranty. If it is, you can take it to the brand’s authorised service centre or any other authorised repair centre. If the device is not under warranty, you can take it to any third-party repair store.

Before you choose a repair store, make sure that it is authorised and has a good reputation. You can check online reviews and ratings to get an idea of the store’s credibility. Also, make sure that the repair store uses genuine spare parts. Using fake or counterfeit parts can further damage your device and void your warranty.

In conclusion, the Right to Repair Law is a significant development for Indian consumers. It gives them the freedom to choose where they want to get their devices repaired, without fear of voiding their warranty. It also puts pressure on brands to make spare parts available and reduces electronic waste. If you need to get your smartphone or any other device repaired, make sure to exercise your right to repair and choose an authorized repair centre or third-party repair store that uses genuine spare parts.