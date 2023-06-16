How To Make UPI Payments Through G-Pay Using Your Credit Card

In recent years, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has gained popularity in India. It provides a simple and safe method to pay for products and services. Google Pay represents one of the widely used payment channels that are readily available. Users can utilize their bank account, debit card, and now certain credit cards to make UPI payments.

Credit cards are accepted in India through Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, and other UPI applications. Any Bharat merchant that accepts QR codes may be paid for using the applications and credit cards (CC). Similar to UPI payments, which are connected to your bank account, you scan the QR code, input the transaction’s value, choose the payment source, start the process, enter the OTP in place of the UPI PIN, and the transaction is finished. Users benefit from the ease of not having to take their credit cards everywhere.

Credit Card UPI

Although credit cards cannot currently be used to make UPI payments, you may still add them to UPI apps. With the latter, you may make contactless purchases online, at tap & pay terminals, and with Bharat QR codes while carrying your credit cards on your phone. Currently, adding credit cards differs amongst UPI applications like Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe.

Users were first able to send UPI payments using their bank accounts thanks to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The integration of RuPay credit cards with UPI, however, was just made possible thanks to a partnership with Google Pay. Users no longer need to bring their credit cards around with them while making purchases thanks to this unity, which only requires them to scan the QR code of the retailer.

All RuPay credit card customers from illustrious banks including Axis Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Union Bank of India now have access to this service, according to RuPay. Customers have also been informed by RuPay that other banks would shortly incorporate this new program.

So, you may now link your RuPay credit card from one of the banks listed above to Google Pay to make purchases.

This is how to use your credit card to make UPI payments with GPay.

Step 1: Add the RuPay credit card to your Gpay account

On your phone, launch the Google Pay application.

Navigate to the app’s settings menu.

In the “Setup payment method” menu, choose “Add RuPay credit card.”

Enter your RuPay credit card’s last six numbers, expiration date, and PIN.

Step 2: Enable the RuPay Credit Card on UPI and use it.

To activate the card, click “RuPay credit card on UPI” in your Google Pay profile.

The bank that issued your RuPay credit card should be chosen.

For your RuPay credit card, create a special UPI PIN.

You may now accept UPI payments with your RuPay credit card.

Select UPI as the payment option on the merchant’s payment portal.

Type in the UPI ID or scan the QR code that the retailer has given.

Verify the payment amount, then finalize the transaction by entering your UPI PIN.

Notably, the RuPay credit cards were able to be linked to the UPI network in June 2022 thanks to RBI permission. This project is a step toward gaining access to digital payments’ ease.