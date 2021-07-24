You Are Planning To Travel, Link Your Passport With Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate – Here is The Process

Are you one of those people who’s planning to travel abroad? Are you waiting for the correct protocols to come? Well, are you also fully vaccinated?? Then first thing you need to do is, Link you Passport to the Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate. Here is how you can do that…

The cases might be decreasing here in India but the situation is still bad in a lot of countries. We all would now want to travel and venture out. In order to play safe, and to ensure the safety of your fellow passengers, we should all get vaccinated as soon as we get a chance.

Now you can link your passport with your covid-19 vaccination certificate.

Arogya Setu Twitter handle official tweets linking vaccination certificates and passports. “Now, you can update your passport number in your vaccination certificate,” the official handle of Aarogya Setu app tweeted.

Why is it necessary to link your passport with your vaccination certificate?

Many countries have approved Covishield vaccine to allow travellers in their country. This does not mean that other vaccines like Covaxin and Sputnik wont work.

Your vaccination certificate would open your barrier to travel. From now on, travelling abroad will be allowed only to those passengers who are fully vaccinated. A person’s passport can also be used as a photo ID proof instead of their Aadhaar card while registering yourself for the vaccine on the COWIN portal.

Here Is How Can You Link The Two Documents?

Linking the two is quite an easy job and can be done within a span of 5 minutes by following the below steps carefully:

Visit the official website of Cowin. Select ‘Raise an Issue’ option under “Account Details” section. Out of the three displayed options, select “Add Passport Details” and you will be redirected to the next page. Select the member for whom you want to add the passport details. Now enter the passport number of the selected member under the “Enter Beneficiary’s Passport Number” section. Tick the box displaying that “I declare that this passport belongs to the beneficiary. Click on “Submit Request” and a successful message would be sent on the registered mobile number. It is advised to download the passport linked vaccination certificate.

What if your photo is different on the vaccination certificate and your passport?

Not a big deal, but needs to be corrected. A lot of us would have different pictures on these documents.

Few simple steps that need to be followed are as follows:

Register/ Login yourself on the Cowin website. Click on the “Raise Issue” option that appears within the account details section. 3 options would appear, out of which you can select on Passport Correction. You can select the member from a drop-down menu, and then enter your passport number which can be filled in the “Enter Beneficiary’s Passport Number” section. While Doing this, make sure you enter the correct passport number.