A day after allegations of harassment and taking bribes were made against the tourism officials by prominent shack owner John Lobo, minister Rohan Khaunte said that around 30% of the beach shacks are sublet to “Dilliwala”. Khaunte said that the tourism director has been directed to file a complaint to investigate the allegations made against his department with regard to the allegations made by John Lobo, secretary of the Shack Owner’s Welfare Society. “We’re not taking the allegations lightly,” said Khaunte.

Recently, the secretary of Shack Owner’s Welfare Society made allegations against the tourism department and tourism minister saying that officers from the tourism department have been harassing the shack operators for failure to pay bribes. The minister responded to the allegations by urging Lobo to provide more information and evidence that can help with the investigation. He also said that baseless allegations will not be forgiven.

“We are with operators who conduct their business legally, but action will be taken against those who sublet in the new season,” said Khaunte. For the October to May season, the tourism department issues about 340-350 licenses to set up shacks along the beaches. As made mandatory under the beach shack policy, allottees are selected through the drawing of lots.

Next season’s beach shack policy is being readied and it will be prepared by taking the shack operator’s inputs, said Khaunte. “However, there will be a crackdown on anyone who gives his beach shack up for lease,” he said.

With the increasing competition in the Goan market, the shack operators need to get their houses in order, said Khaunte. Many operators claimed that the shack policy that has been in operation for the past 4 seasons is wrong. Khaunte said that the shack policy was not prepared by him. The allottees were permitted to up a certain amount of tables and chairs on the beach despite the mandates on shack policy, after a discussion with the CM, Pramod Sawant. He said that his department acted against such violations.

