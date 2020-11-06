India Time Mail 200X60PX
Why Goa Increased The Home Isolation Monitoring Duration From 10 Days To 17 Days?

Goa Increases Home Isolation Monitoring Duration
Representational Image

In one of the recent developments in the Covid-19 Isolation monitoring duration, the state has decided to increase the Duration from earlier 10 days to 17 days. The Health Minister made an announcement in this regard before the media people on Friday. 

Goa may be perhaps the only state where people prefer to opt for the home isolation once detected positive for the Covid-19 infection and keeping a close watch on the patient helps them to save their lives stated the health minister. 

“Coronavirus-infected people in Goa are increasingly opting for home isolation. Therefore, the state health department has decided to increase the period of monitoring of the home-isolated patients from 10 days to 17 days,” he said.

“A dashboard has been commissioned to help doctors know about the health condition of such patients,” he added.

According to Health Minister, continuous monitoring of the health condition of the patients in home isolation helped save nearly 50 percent of people’s lives. “We shifted around 50 percent of people to hospital from their home due to which their lives were saved,” he added. 

He also said that with the number of beds in various state-run COVID-19 hospitals in Goa remaining empty, the tertiary care facilities will now resume at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in a phased manner soon. 

After the coronavirus outbreak, the government had reduced to a major extent tertiary care facilities at the GMCH.

“The rise in the number of people opting for home isolation has left the facilities vacant in the state. The Dean of GMCH will draw a plan to resume the tertiary medical activities in the state in a phased manner,” he said.  

The minister added that classes for the MBBS course in the GMCH will also resume after taking consent from parents and students. Currently, online classes are going on, he said.

(With the Inputs from PTI) 

