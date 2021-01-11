Union Minister Shripad Naik Critically Injured in Car Accident; Wife and Personal Secretary Succumb To Injuries

In one of the shaking incidents, the Union Ayush Mister Shripad Naik seriously injured in a road accident at Ancola in Karnataka. The accident was so severe that his car turned turtle resulting in serious injuries to all the occupants of the car.

According to the report, Mrs. Vijaya Naik and his personal secretary succumbed to their injuries in this accident. Mr Naik is in critical condition and currently undergoing treatment at the hospital in Karnataka.

According to the sources, Mr Naik along with his wife Vijay Naik and his personal secretary were on their way to Gokarna in Karnataka when their car met with an accident at Ancola in Uttar Karnataka.

This is a developing story and more details will be added to it as it happens