Under-Construction Flyover at Bandra Collapses; 14 Injured

On Friday, September 17, a portion of the under-construction flyover that would have connected BKC main road to Santa Cruz–Chembur Link Road collapsed in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, where at least 14 people were injured.

The flyover collapsed at around 4.40 am.

All those who were injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, and their condition is stable, said the city’s civic body- the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a statement.

According to the disaster management cell, the construction work was being undertaken by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

“There is no life loss and no person is missing,” Manjunath Singe, deputy commissioner of police, said as per ANI.

Police personnel and the fire department also assisted in the rescue process, as reported.

The flyover was being constructed at MTNL junction in suburban Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and will connect the complex’s main road and Santa Cruz- Chembur Link road.

Further details are awaited.