UAE Becomes The First Country In The World To Receive The Covid-19 Vaccine

In a move to administer the Covid-19 vaccine to the front line health workers and the country’s ministers and top officials, the prime minister of UAE Shaikh Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has been given the dose of vaccine.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammed took his vaccination on Twitter saying that While receiving the COVID-19 vaccine today. We wish everyone safety and great health, and we are proud of our teams who have worked relentlessly to make the vaccine available in the UAE. The future will always be better in the UAE.

Shaikh Mohammed posted a picture on Twitter of getting vaccinated by a medical staffer.

According to the report published by The Quit stated that Prime Minister Shaikh Mohammed thanked the team of doctors for all their efforts and hard work.

“We appreciate the efforts of the teams that worked hard to make our country one of the first to receive the vaccine for this virus. The future is always better and more beautiful in the United Arab Emirates,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

According to The Times of India (TOI), the UAE has granted emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine for frontline health care workers, which is also being given to the country’s ministers and top officials for the past few weeks.

According to the report published by the Khaleej Times, The vaccine, developed by China’s Sinopharm, is now in the third and final stage of clinical trials and has so far been found safe and effective.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan also received a dose of the vaccine on 16 October. “Corona vaccination is our way to return to normal life,” he had tweeted after he was vaccinated.

With inputs from The Quint, TOI, and Khaleej Times