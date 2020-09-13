Two People Attacked by Group of Persons in Cortwada Ponda

In an incident that occurred today morning, two people were attacked by a group of persons in the Cortwada area of Ponda.

The attack, according to police sources, occurred after a scuffle broke out over certain issues involving property matters.

According to reports, the two who were attacked – Altaf Indupur and Badruddin Aga – have lodged a formal police complaint at the Ponda police station.

The complaint was registered against the accused, reportedly a local gang. Persons who are accused to be involved are Tayeb Sayyed, Amruddin Mujawar, Rehan Mujawar, Kamran Mujawar, Adnan Mujawar, and a few others.

Loading...

The scuffle that unfolded between the persons resulted in an Omni car, bearing registration GA-06-F-1743 behind damaged, with its windshields completely shattered.

Further investigations into the matter are currently underway by the Ponda police.