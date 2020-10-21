Two-Month-Old Infant Boy Youngest Covid-19 Victim In The State

A two-month 25 days old infant boy became the youngest Covid-19 victim in the state after he succumbed to the coronavirus infection yesterday at the Goa Medical College and hospital.

Although initially, it was not clear whether the boy had any co-morbid conditions or not, as the health bulletin mentioned no comorbidity but later one of the national media reported that the infant boy was detected to have an underlying heart condition – myocardial dysfunction.

He also had a cardiogenic shock at the time of his hospitalization about five days ago. The boy was from Guirim, North Goa.

The boy was among six other deaths that were reported yesterday in the state. The other deaths were that of two men and three women. While three deaths were reported from the Goa Medical College, two were reported from the ESI hospital. One person was brought dead to the Hospicio hospital yesterday.

A 79-year old from Aquem, a 70-year old from Vagator, a 76-year old from Quepem and a 72-year old from Mapusa were the four deaths reported. The person brought dead to Hospicio hospital was an 82-year old from Sao Jose de Areal area of Margao city.

Goa yesterday recorded a spout of new cases after a decline was observed over the weekend. 285 new coronavirus positive cases were detected, while 361 were termed recovered. The active case tally has dropped marginally and now stands at 3,200.

Many say that the decline over the weekend is due to a decrease in the number of tests being conducted as very few people come to get themselves tested during the weekends. The cases are expected to hover around 300 for a while now.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation said that we must not let our guard down, and the fight against covid-19 has not yet ended. He urged people to continue wearing masks and follow all safety protocols, especially keeping in mind the busy festive season approaching.