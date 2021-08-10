Traveling From India To UAE? All You Need is GDRFA Approval

The fear of third wave and mutation of Delta Variant of the Covid has resulted in holing all travel plans for many. There is huge traffic between UAE and India as many Indians either work in UAE or travel for vacation and the new development has made the task much easier. Now traveling to UAE from India won’t be a hassle if you have GDRFA Approval.

UAE in late April had April had closed its borders for travelers from India. It is only from last month that they have relaxed their restrictions from countries like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal Nigeria, and Uganda.

Now residence visa holders can travel from India to The UAE as long as they have approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), and a negative certificate of coronavirus test results.

Whereas, earlier the travelers from India needed to present a UAE-approved double vaccination report. The four vaccines approved by the UAE government are, Sinopharm, Pfizer- Bio-Tech, Sputnik V, and Oxford- AstraZeneca.

A news daily Khaleej Times reported.” As per instructions issued by civil aviation authorities in Dubai, for passengers to disembark in Dubai, only three documents are required. They need to have a GDRFA approval, negative RT-PCR test result took 48 hours before departure, and a rapid PCR test results from the airport.”

Emirates support tweeted on 9th August,” Dubai residence visa holders can travel as long as they present a printout of GDRFA approval, a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of departure and a negative Rapid PCR test taken 04 hours before travel.”

According to the regulations passed down by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, airline representatives are asked to only check for the traveler’s valid GDRFA approval and not their vaccination status.

What is GDRFA Approval and How to Get it?

Post second wave the whole travel industry has come to a complete standstill with everyone traveled across the globe were stranded where they were. There a huge number of people waiting to travel back to the UAE since the flights are grounded since April 2021.

To make the lives of the people easier, the UAE government has made the announcement of entry to anyone in UAE with valid GDRFA approval. Here is the process to get approval for GDRFA.

Here is the process:-

Step 1: Click on The Return Permit Link

For getting the GDRFA approval first of all you need to visit the official website of Amer GDRFA through this link…

Note- we suggest everyone use desktop/PC to fill the form as currently, the mobile version is not working properly. If you don’t have a PC/Desktop/Laptop, you can change mobile chrome settings to the desktop version.

Step 2: Search Your Profile:

After clicking the above link, you will be redirected to a page where residents need to search his/her profile in the immigration system, you need to provide the following information.

Residence Number (File Num) from your Visa Page pasted on Passport

Nationality

Year of Birth

Clear the Captcha code and click search

Step 3: Travel Information:

Choose the country you are stranded in and select DXB (Dubai International Airport) as a arrival airport. Write your email address on which you will receive entry permit approval mail, pass captcha and continue button.

Step 4: Upload Documents:

This is the most important point, to avoid any delay in application processing; the uploaded documents should be valid and clear. The attachment should be clear and legible before posting. Please note that GDRFA staff approve or reject your application by checking your uploaded copies.

Note – We request you to upload clear face and text (High-Quality JPEG) documents otherwise your application will be rejected.

Require documents are:

Valid Passport Copy

Residence Visa Copy

Emirates ID copy (both sides)

Note – Note: If your request is rejected, you can submit a new application only after 5 days from the rejection date. also if you have already received the approval of the GDRFA return permit but cannot travel due to any issue, you can reapply for a new permit in the last 7 days before the expiry of the first approved permit.

If you are facing rejection, try to upload a company letter (NOC) along with the above documents, if you have any other documents such as labor card, passport size photo, air ticket, etc you can upload it but the important ones are Passport, Visa and ID. You can upload up to 10 documents. Once uploaded, click on continue.

Step 5: Fees and Payment:

The last step is to submit the application; the service is free of charge. Click the post button to send your return permit application. Once you clicked the post button, you will be redirected to a confirmation page with details of your application name, number, and the uploaded documents. You will also receive an immediate mail from the GDRFA Smart channel with your filled details.

