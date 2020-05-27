Tourists should not come if they do not have a house in Goa

Tourists should not come to Goa if they do not have a house in Goa, said the Goa Health Secretary Ms Nila Mohanan while addressing to the press in the capital city of Goa on Monday. According to her, the hotels are not allowed to function to cater the guests in the state and only those hospitality facilities which function as quarantine centres were allowed to operate in the current circumstances.

Following the resumption of the flights to Goa many tourists have taken the liberty to enter the state to enjoy the vacation without knowing that there are no hotels in Goa are opened to welcome them but functioning as a quarantine centres.

Total 15 flights were schedules to land at Dabolim Airport but only two have landed, one from Delhi and the other from Bangalore. Government of Goa is taking all necessary steps to ensure that it is prepared well to face the challenge and threat posed by the growing pandemic of COVID 19 – the Corona Virus.

Meanwhile, the tourists have started believing that Goa has been opened for tourism while most of the hotels in the state are functioning as the quarantine centres.

According to the reports, Goa Health Secretary Nila Mohanan on Monday advised tourists not to travel to the coastal state, on a day when 10 out of the 13 flights, which were scheduled to land at Goa’s Dabolim airport, were cancelled. “We are telling tourists that if you do not have a house in Goa, do not come,” Mohanan said.

Loading...

After almost two months domestic flights have resumed in Goa, however, in view of the recent pandemic, different states are following their own protocols to ensure safety for quarantining those who are infected.

Meanwhile the Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said in an order issued to all states and union territories that all the people, who are stranded in outside states far from their homes will be allowed to move to their destinations with a few health safety protocols being followed at the same time.

According to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, no permission has been given to start regular hospitality services. Only hotels as quarantine centres can function.

In times like this it is really advisable to all the people to not venture to different states for the sake of change but rather be in their respective home and take all the necessary measures while going outside until and unless a standard vaccine or medicine is invented to cure this disease which has engulfed lakhs of people throughout the world.

According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Guidelines for international arrivals its stated that before boarding, all travellers shall give an undertaking that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days – 7 days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by 7 days isolation at home with self-monitoring of health.

Only for exceptional and compelling reasons such as cases of human distress, pregnancy, death in the family, serious illness and parent(s) accompanied by children below 10 years, as assessed by the receiving states, home quarantine may be permitted for 14 days. Use of Aarogya Setu app shall be mandatory in such cases.

Therefore unless one has a residence in Goa, it is rather imperative that one must not take a risk of travelling at times as such and encourage others to follow this as well.