Tourist Came Down to Goa For a Vacation Found Positive For COVID-19

Following the announcement made by Tourism Minister Babu Ajagaonkar, the tourism activities had kickstarted in Goa from 2nd July inviting more risks of COVID Positive cases traveling from the various parts of the country, and that is exactly what happened. According to the sources, one of the Tourists who came down to Goa for a holiday has been tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the reports, Goa recorded the first case of Tourist testing positive following the resumption of Tourism Activities in Goa. Authorities in the administration had to face a lot of hardship to trace a tourist on Friday since he disappeared from the hotel after learning about his report.

According to the sources, the said tourist had come down in Goa for a short vacation and was staying at a Hotel situated in Calangute. His swab samples had been collected on his arrival to Goa and then he was allowed to check in to the hotel.

The reports further state that the said tourist came down in Goa accompanied by another female tourist and he was staying at a Hotel situated at Khobrawaddo in Calangute. The moment his swab report came out positive for Covid-19 infection, the Deputy Collector, North, went to the hotel to instruct the tourist to remain under quarantine.

However, when the Deputy collector reached the hotel the tourist had already left the property, the Deputy Collector instructed the police and the village panchayat to trace him. After a long hunt, the tourist was finally traced by the police at the Thivim railway station.

According to the sources, the tourist had checked out of the hotel hurriedly after learning that police and panchayat members were looking out for him. He was later shifted by the police to the Mapusa COVID care center.

Calangute health officer Dr. Roshan Nazareth told this daily that this is the first case wherein a tourist has tested positive for the dreaded virus. The tally of COVID positive cases in Calangute is now three.

The throat swab samples of the hotel staff where the tourist was staying along with the Cab driver who had also come in contact with the tourist had been collected and sent for the testing at the lab. All ten persons whose swabs have been collected have been instructed to remain quarantined for 14 days.

Meanwhile, in connection with the second case that came to light recently at Tivaiwaddo wherein a man working in the Maldives had come down to Goa, swab samples of 77 high-risk contacts of the man have been collected and sent for testing.

