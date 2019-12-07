The tourism minister of Goa has always remained surrounded by the controversies whether it is about the floating Restaurant co-owned by his son or Foreign Junkets with the family members, and now there is a new controversy that he has to face involving the wedding of his son which is scheduled to happen at the Shyama Prasad Stadium situated near Goa University.

According to the report published in the Local Daily The Goan, the Aam Aadmi Party of Goa had alleged that the tourism minister of Goa making use of the departments for the personal engagements. “Whether the Sports and Tourism departments are engaged in the full-time service of the concerned minister,” demanded the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday.

The party further alleged that the entire machinery of the two departments was busily engaged in the personal function of the Minister while the Chief Minister of Goa preferred to remain the mute spectator.

The AAP also raised the issue of Floating restaurants jointly owned by the Minister’s which was removed from the Mandovi following the several illegalities reported by the Social Activist Kashinath Shetye has been reinstated granting special concessions in river Mandovi.

“After the floating restaurant apparently belonging to the Minister’s son was granted special concessions to operate in River Mandovi Now the wedding of Minister’s son has been proposed to be held in Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium at the University Campus setting the new precedent of using the stadium as a Wedding Destination,” said Vishnu Naik, North Goa District Secretary of Aam Aadmi Party.

According to the reports, Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium was built in the year 2014 for the purpose of holding sports events and big events like Lusofonia Games were held in Goa.

The AAP further alleged that sports events and sports persons are the last priorities of the Government, said Mario Cordeiro one of the AAP leaders. He also alleged that the stadium that is monopolized for the BJP functions is now being opened for the Weddings destroying the very sanctity of the University Campus.

“The CM has lost control over the administration and the sports is the last priority for the Government and the sportspersons are made to beg for assistance,” said the AAP adding that weddings in the Indoor Stadium will set the new precedent, the Governor who is also the Chancellor of the University shall answer if the Stadium is meant for the weddings and BJP functions.”

