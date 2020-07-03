Tourism Activities Reopen in Goa, Check Out These Guidelines Before You Plan a Trip

Tourism Department has granted the permission for 250 Hotels to start their business from 2nd July and now the people from across the country waiting to visit this tiny little beautiful state but, wait, Do Not Venture before you read this article…

Based on the report published in Goa Prism, Tourism Minister Babu Ajgaonkar made an announcement of reopening the state for tourism activities from July 2nd, “We are in the process of starting the hotels in Goa,” said Ajagaonkar adding that “We are allowing all the 250 hotels to commence the business from tomorrow, and the move has been already approved by the cabinet.”

But, the above announcement comes with the strings attached to it. There are many guidelines that a tourists planning to travel to Goa may have to follow before planning a trip to Goa.

Tourism Minister said that people with prior booking only in the 250 approved hotels (List of the 250 Hotels attached here below) will be allowed to enter into the state and rest will be sent back from the border.

“We will not allow the tourist to enter the state in the absence of prior booking,” said the minister adding that in case of no booking they must have their second home here or their relatives staying in the state. “Booking in the hotels only registered with the Goa Tourism only,” he added.

Here is the list of a Guidelines that Tourists Will have to Follow Before Coming to Goa.

COVID Negative Certificate is mandatory – Tourists have to carry a COVID-19 negative certificate within a stipulated 48-hour window and in absence of the above he or she will have to undergo the COVID test in Goa.

People who tests positive will be given the option of returning back to their hometown or stay back in Goa for the treatment.

Tourists will have to Pre-book their stay in any of the 250 hotels of approved by the Tourism Department (list of the approved hotels attached)

Hotels and home-stays that have not registered with the Tourism Department are not eligible to take the bookings or entertain the Tourists, There would be a crackdown on hotels and guest houses which are not registered with the tourism department but are offering stay facilities via app-based room aggregators, said Tourism Minister.

The tourists who used to illegally stay in non-registered hotels booked through app aggregator services or in guesthouses will not be allowed. It will be deemed illegal, he added.

The Tourists will have to fill up a self-declaration form which will be available at the pre-booked hotel.

Available Travel Options Tourists will be able to enter Goa by Road Via Dodamarg, Patradevi, Keri, Mollem, Pollem. by air via Dabolim International Airport and by Train Via Madgaon, Thivim and Vasco da Gama stations.