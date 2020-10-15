Torda Man, Set Ablaze By Unknown Persons, Succumbs To Injuries at GMC 

Vilas Mhetar, a resident of Torda, who was set ablaze by two unknown persons, succumbed to his injuries today morning at the Goa Medical College and Hospital.

Vilas was admitted in a very critical condition yesterday afternoon to the hospital.

The incident occurred yesterday when two unknown persons poured kerosene onto Vilas at the Torda creek area and set him ablaze. The accused escaped from the scene immediately.

Vilas was then immediately shifted to GMC in a critical condition.

According to available information, the deceased was very vocal on certain illegal activities being carried out in the Torda area by a certain contractor.

Several complaints, including RTIs, were filed by the deceased Vilas.

An argument between the two also took place, and the family has also stated that Vilas was receiving certain threat calls over the last few days.

Porvorim police have registered a case of murder against unknown persons.

Local MLA Rohan Khaunte has demanded the immediate arrest of the accused involved.

“It was law & order that was set ablaze by criminals who feel embolden with politically influenced police machinery. Keeping faith in @DGP_Goa to arrest criminals immediately & keep Porvorim crime-free,” he tweeted saying.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has also directed the police to initiate strict against the accused involved in the case.