Tom Cruise Dines at Asha Bhosle’s Restaurant in England While Shooting For Mission Impossible 7

Legendary Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, on Saturday, August 21, visited India’s all-time favorite singer Asha Bhosle’s Restaurant ‘Asha’s, in England.

Asha Bhosle took her excitement to Twitter, where she tweeted, “I was very happy to hear that Mr.Tom Cruise enjoyed his fine dining experience at Asha’s (Birmingham), and I look forward to him visiting us again soon.”

The restaurant ‘Asha’s also took it to social media and posted a picture of the actor with general manager Noumban Farooque, and two others.

“It was an absolute pleasure to welcome Tom Cruise to Asha’s Birmingham yesterday evening. Tom ordered our famous Chicken Tikka Masala and enjoyed it so much that as soon as he finished, he ordered it all over again – The greatest compliment.”

A report quoted Farooqui saying, “Tom asked for it to be served with extra spices, and he liked it. Once he’d finished it, he ordered a second portion.

He was not drinking alcohol, so it was all washed down with Birmingham water (from Wales) which is my favorite in the whole country. Nowhere else tastes as good.”

Nouman Farooqui also informed that Tom Cruise arrived at the restaurant at around 6 in the evening. He added that Tom ‘did not want any fuss’, and just wanted to have an authentic Indian meal. “A few diners recognized him but not all.

Nobody made a fuss, though when he left people went a little bit crazy,” he added.