Tiger Shroff Shares Video of Him Lifting 140KGS; Says Inspired By Mirabai Chanu

Bollywood actor, Tiger Shroff who is known for the bodybuilding, and showing off his well developed muscles has posted his video lifting 140kgs, says that the success of Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu inspired him to do so.

He took this to his instagram account showing off his talent of weightlifting and praising our silver medal champ. His video got his fans crazy.

He wrote in the caption “140 kgs and counting…So so inspired to get stronger and go beyond my limits thanks to #mirabaichanu what a performance! go team India! #tokyoolympics.”

In this video, he was seen wearing a blue hoodie along with black leggings.

Tiger, 31, was seen squat lifting. Well, it surely is a thing of show off as it does take a lot of effort, dedication and pain to reach a point in a person’s life where they can easily lift weights above 100kgs. We are happy to see this young actor being inspired by a champion.

Having a father like Jackie Shroff is a thing for him to be proud of. But at the same time, a son who also gains name and fame is a thing to be proud of. Jackie reacted to this post and commented “Bless ya Bhidu keep spreading Goodness.”

Not only him but many of Tiger’s friends and other stars also reacted to this gym post. One of which was his friend, Ritesh Deshmukh who wrote “Unbelievable-more power to you brother.”

One of his fans commented “OMG OMG OMG wowwww wowwww tigiiiiii #mirabaichanu U made India proud …Jai hind.”

Recently, in one of his interviews, Tiger revealed one of the worst feelings of his life. There was a time in his life when his life went bankrupt. It was when he was just 11 years old. They had to sell everything, from bed to furniture.

He says that these were the things he grew up with and hence, it felt terrible. “I wanted to work at that age but I knew I could do nothing to help,” Tiger said.

After starting his career in Bollywood, he promised his parents that he would return them a new house. By 2017, he actually had earned enough to do so.

When he told his parents about this, they were so touched that they said No to it as they respected his money. His parents still stay in the same building in Khar where Aamir Khan also lives.