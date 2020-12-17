There Will Be No Shortage Of Beef Supply During The Christmas Season, Assures Goa CM

The shortage of beef due to the restrictions on cow slaughtering in Karnataka has become one of the major issues in Goa but CM had assured that there will be no shortage of beef in Goa during the Christmas season.

With a Christmas season around the corner scarcity of beef has become one of the major political issues in the state wherein everyone is doing the politics over the beef. The Goan Catholic community majorly consumes the beef in the state.

According to the reports, CM Dr. Pramod Sawant has assured the people of Goa on Wednesday that the government will resolve the beef shortage issue before Christmas

“The government is seized of the matter and I can assure you that we will resolve the beef shortage issue before Christmas,” Sawant said.

Loading...

Although CM had assured that his government is in the process to make all the arrangements to resolve the issue of the shortage of been in Goa but he refused to reveal how he will resolve the issue.

According to the reports, the beef vendors met the chief minister on Tuesday to bring to his notice that the shops across the state have remained closed since last Friday due to no supply of beef. The vendors said nobody was ready to transport beef as any person caught would be penalized a huge amount.

(With the Inputs from Herald)