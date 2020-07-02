There is No Community Transmission of Coronavirus Says Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Retracting his earlier statement of the community transmission of Covid-19 stared in Goa, CM Pramod Sawant said that there is no community transmission in the state and the virus being transmitted from one person to another.

Goa Chief Minister was reacting to the remarks made by the opposition about the cabinet ministers came in contact with the infected BJP MLA should undergo the COVID test.

According to the reports, CM on Wednesday sought to allay fears about contracting SARS-CoV-2, which causes coronavirus disease (Covid-19), after a ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker tested positive last week.

CM also agreed that he had met the infected member of the legislative assembly (MLA) around eight days back but he had maintained adequate social distancing norms during his meeting.

“We maintain adequate social distancing norms during meetings. The others are at liberty to undergo tests. We were sitting in the same room more than eight days ago and all precautionary measures were followed,” Sawant said.

The infected MLA from Salcete is undergoing treatment at the ESI hospital and his health condition is stated to be stable.

According to CM Sawant, the COVID is not in the air and it spreads from one person to another. “It is not in the air. If we check the root of all the cases, even though I had said earlier that the community transmission has started, I stand corrected. It is being transmitted from one person to another. We have to be careful to break the chain. There is no community transmission in Goa,” Sawant said.

The news of BJP MLA from Salcete getting infected with the COVID had induced a fear amongst many people who came in contact with him.

According to the recent report, three family members, Wife and two children of the infected MLA has also tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The state that had no single reported case in the month of May now has more than 1400 positive cases including 700 active cases and four deaths. The cases are growing rapidly due to not following the social distancing norms and not wearing masks in public places.