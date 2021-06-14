The Real Story Behind The Kidnapping of 1 Month Old Baby From GMC

The recent case of abduction of the one-month-old baby from the premises of Goa Medical College has created quite a stir in the state everybody was wondering as to why the lady took such drastic steps, but her husband appeared before the police and gave a shocking narration. According to him, his wife Vishranti Gawas had faked her pregnancy in front of her family and later abducted the baby. But the biggest question remains answered as to why she would fake her pregnancy when she already had four girl child!!

According to the reports, in his statement to the investigating officials, Vishranti’s husband Mohan Gawas revealed that for months the woman had faked her pregnancy before going off to GMCH on 3rd May under the pretext of child delivery. She managed to go alone by serving the excuse that no one apart from her would be allowed due to prevailing Covid restrictions.

As per police records, the accused never did get formally admitted into the facility but continued to live in GMCH premises for 10 whole days. During this time, she regularly called up her husband to feed him the lie that she had delivered a baby boy.

Vishranti then informed her husband that she would be returning home with their baby on 14th May. Her husband insisted that he would come to pick her up but she avoided this by assuring him that she was being offered a lift with another woman who would be traveling up to Sankhalim. When the husband did pick her up from Sankhalim she appeared to be cradling what she pretended to be a newborn babe.

When Vishranti finally got home, she did not allow anyone to steal so much as a glance at the baby, claiming that she would show the face of the baby to the rest of the family at the right time since the baby was at the time facing some issues. Not even one of her four daughters was permitted to see the infant and she continued to spend time with the newborn at her home situated at Saleli.

On the day of the abduction, the accused left her home with what was supposed to be her baby, stating that she had to visit the doctor to get him checked for some skin infection that he was having.

According to the findings of the police investigation, the accused first went to Asilo Hospital in Mapusa to seek out somebody with a one-month-old baby. When she didn’t find what she was looking for there, she took off to GMCH where she met an Oriya woman who was accompanied by her husband and another lady at the time. Vishranti then befriended the unsuspecting Oriya woman and when the child was brought for polio immunization at GMC, she kidnapped it.

But Vishranti was far from done by then. The next phase of her deceit involved her trip back home. In this regard, she first inquired from a motorcycle pilot about his charges to ferry her to Marcel. When he quoted Rs. 300 which was far more than the amount she had on her at the time, she took a Kadamba bus to the Panaji bus terminal. From there she boarded another bus to Satyaheera Hotel in Mapusa. While walking towards the Mapusa court, she hitched a ride from a scooter rider headed to Sal. She then got down at Assnora and caught a bus to Sale.

When the accused returned home, the family was overjoyed for they were shown the face of the baby for the first time since its birth. Vishranti went as far as to plan a naming ceremony for the child the next day. But her plans were shattered when the police finally caught up with her and called her bluff.

As horrible and insensitive as things seem for Vishranti it is important to note the root cause behind Vishranti’s deceit. Reports suggest that the factors that led Vishranti to take such a mind-numbing step were related to the pressure from her family to give birth to a boy child.

Although Vishranti and her husband already have four daughters, the family was desperately yearning for a son. The husband of the accused, however, has denied this claim. But the only further investigation will prove what the reality of the situation is.