The Guest Houses Built In No Development Zone at Sernabatim To Be Razed By NGT

As per order in July 2015 by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) the demolition of the Futardo guest house in Sernabatim along with other constructions standing in the survey numbers of the No Development Zone (NDZ) was to be carried out by the South Goa Collector within 8 weeks.

An application was filed by Rabindra Dias with the NGT where he mentioned that the complete demolition of the guest house has not been carried out as the order in 2015. The NGT has asked the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) to ensure that all portions of the guest house are demolished.

“Learned counsel for the applicant says that the retaining wall around the Furtado guest house within the NDZ of Sernabatim village has still not been demolished. This is disputed by learned counsel for the GCZMA. We, however, direct the GCZMA to check up the factual aspect and if the retaining wall which is said to have been demolished has still not been demolished, the same may be ensured expeditiously,” the tribunal said.

The NGT asked the GCZMA to file its response in July this year. In response to this, the GCZMA told the tribunal that the demolition process began on May 7, 2019, and was completed on May 19. “All structures and the retaining wall were demolished, except the piggery. With regard to another property. proceedings were taken to the High Court and the matter has been heard by the GCZMA on October 15, 2020. It is stated during the hearing that on October 26, 2020, further demolition order has been passed,” the GCZMA told NGT.

This now brings into question why the guesthouse and other constructions were allowed to build structures in a no-development zone in the first place itself. Of course, the guest house has its share of losses due to demolition but if it was a known fact that the area was under the guidelines given by the government with respect to the Coastal Regulation Zones and the NDZ, how was it allowed to be constructed, if it is now illegal building?

There is a lot of encroaching of the CRZ in Goa by big hotels. How the state government has allowed these huge constructions which are affecting the coast and creeping way into the CRZ and NDZ is being questioned.

Even now as the NGT gave an order for demolition of the guest house, a lot more places need to be checked and confirmed whether they follow the guidelines given or whether they encroach and violate the CRZ and the NDZ. If they are found violating these guidelines action must be taken and the permission to construct it in the first place must be questioned.