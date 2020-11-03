The Government Is Encouraging The Porn Mafia In The State of Goa – Chodankar

Following The Recent Porn Video WhatsApp Forward Now Vulgar Video Shoot at Canacona Dam Making Rounds On Social Media Platforms in Goa. The matter of porn video forward from the mobile phone of Dy CM by the “Hackers” is still under investigation and the new Vulgar Video Shoot at Canacona Dam started making rounds on the social media platforms in Goa.

Goa Congress President Girish Chodankar Alleged that the ruling government is encouraging the porn mafia in the state of Goa.

According to the UNI report, Goa Congress President Girish Chodankar came down strongly on the ruling government saying that Goa has put to shame once again by the ‘most insensitive, corrupt and defective’ BJP Government with a most vulgar video allegedly of a model emerging on various social media platforms shot at the dam in Canacona.

He also demanded the immediate investigation into this matter by the chief minister Dr. Pramod Sawant ”We demand that Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant must immediately investigate into this shameful incident, failing which Congress Party will come on roads to protect the dignity and self-respect of women,” said Chodankar.

Chodankar also demanded an explanation from the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) headed by the Chief Minister himself which is the nodal agency of the shootings in Goa.

Loading...

“How the ESG which works under the leadership of Goa CM gave permission to shoot such vulgar video where the model appears almost nude. Is it that after protecting Criminal, Drug, Beggar Mafias, the local BJP is now promoting Porn Mafia in Goa,” demanded Mr. Chodankar.

According to Mr. Chodankar, the video shot at the Canacona Dam is one of the most vulgar videos that is being circulated on social media across the state of Goa. He also pointed out the porn video that was leaked from the phone of Deputy CM Babu Kavlekar by some “Hackers” and circulated across the WhatsApp group recently.

”There is one most vulgar video being circulated on various groups on social media platforms in Canacona and by now must have reached every nook and corner of Goa. The BJP government is yet to come out with the findings of the vulgar video circulated from the mobile phone of Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant alias Babu Kavlekar. Now, another video emerges shot in broad daylight at a dam in Canacona. BJP government has crossed all limits of decency,” he said.

The Congress leader said he had received numerous calls from Canacona residents who were feeling ashamed of the irresponsible actions of the government to allow the shooting of porn videos and demanded that Government must take serious cognizance of the video and immediately take action against all those responsible.