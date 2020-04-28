The lockdown in Goa is about getting over as the date is approaching closer and once that happens, pending examinations of class X & XII may take place soon after that the decision in this regards will be taken on 4th May said Goa Board Chairman Ramkrishna Sawant. Meanwhile, the CBSE and ICSE boards had already commenced examinations in the state prior to the lockdown is waiting or the green signal from the state government to finish the pending papers.

According to the reports, the executive committee of the Goa Board Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will meet to discuss the conduct of the Class X board exams. “A decision also needs to be taken on the three Class XII subject papers, which too had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown imposed,” said the report.

“The national lockdown will end on May 3. By the time it will be clear whether or not the lockdown is extended. So on May 4, the executive committee of the board will be in a better position to discuss how we should go about the conduct of the exam,” said Goa Board chairman Ramkrishna Samant.

The exams of class X of the Goa Board which normally begins in the month of April did not even get scheduled due to the coronavirus crises. The ICSE Board exams of class X already reached halfway with around 4 papers pending when the lockdown was announced by the State Government.

An official of the directorate of technical education said that the new dates for the Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) will also depend on the revised board exam dates. The GCET, scheduled to be held on May 5 and 6, was postponed due to the lockdown. The GCET is held for admissions to degree seats in engineering and pharmacy in Goa.

“We will decide on the GCET dates depending on the new schedule announced for NEET and IITJEE. Also, it will depend on the Goa Board exam dates. Because Goa Board also uses school infrastructure to conduct the exam and we also need exam centres to hold the exam, we do not want any clash in the dates,” said the official.

In the meantime, Goa Board has asked schools to keep its teachers informed not to leave the state in case the lockdown is lifted after May 3. “We have informed our teachers accordingly. The exams will require to be held with a few students in each class due to social distancing norms. And this will mean more teachers may be required for supervision and other such exam work,” said a school head.

