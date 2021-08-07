After 7 years of constant hustling and delivering food safely to our homes, this Bangalore-based start-up celebrates its 7 years today. Swiggy was started back in 2014 as a start-up and today is considered one of the largest online food ordering and delivery companies.

The company is celebrating the day with their “Big Birthday Bash” campaign which is a discount coupon allowing upto 60% discounts on top brands all across the country. The campaign is a well-targeted one and features well-known food brands like McDonald’s, Burger King, Faasos, etc.

It’s definitely true that if one believes in their startup and does it with ethics and honesty, it is sure to bring him success, sooner or later. In 2013, the two founders, Nandan Reddy and Sriharsha Majety, designed an e-commerce website called Bundl to facilitate courier service and shipping within India.

Bundl was halted, and was rebranded to enter the food delivery market. At the time, the food delivery sector was in turmoil as several notable startups, such as Foodpanda (later acquired by Ola Cabs), TinyOwl (later acquired by Zomato), and Ola Cafe (later closed) were struggling.

This would definitely have given doubts to the minds of these founders. But they didn’t give up. Today it has all been worth it. Swiggy, now is one of the two most prominent online food delivery platforms, along with Zomato.

In March 2019, it was found out that Swiggy is operational in more than 100 cities of India. Not only, but Team Swiggy has also been constantly expanding and growing themselves to stay ahead in the market.

In September 2019, Swiggy launched the instant pickup/dropoff service Swiggy Go. Now, this service is used for a huge range of items, including laundry and documents or any kind of parcel deliveries to business clients and retail customers.

Recently, Swiggy was in the news as it would celebrate its 7th birthday in the Bigg Boss OTT house. Swiggy, along with CoinDCX will be “co-powered by” sponsors for this season. Taking their 7th birthday celebration to the next level, the viewers of Bigg Boss OTT will be in for a treat full of exciting integrations and interactivity through Swiggy.

It will deliver one of the most special and attractive IPs of Bigg Boss OTT that will enable the fans to digitally interact through a video call with their favorite contestants once a week in the Bigg Boss House.