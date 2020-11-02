Thailand To Use The “Smart Band” Technology To Track Health of Tourist; Can Goa Adopt The Same?

Thailand, one of the world’s premium tourism destinations had closed its borders due to the pandemic for a long time but how long the economy that depends on tourism will remain closed hence they have decided to reopen with the help of new technology called “Smart Band” that will help to track the health of the tourist for Covid-19 infection.

Earlier the last month some tourists flew into Bangkok and planned to stay for a month, of course quarantining for the first 2 weeks in a government-approved hospital or hotel. As per a recent report by the Pattaya News, Thailand is set to bring in something called the “Smart Band” to track the health of tourists. This is a mandatory device that will be worn by any tourist that enters Thailand for a vacation.

This device is a digital wristband, something like a fit bit, which is going to be equipped to read and measure body temperature. There will be a trigger that will alert the health authorities in the area in case a spike in the reading is seen. In order to ease the tourists’ travel within the country, the band is said to also have a map for directions.

Thailand has kept multiple health checks as security measures when tourists plan to visit the land. They include special tourist visas (for people from low-risk countries), for people who have family members there- a ‘fit to fly certificate’ issued by a doctor, a separate Covid 19 test, a health insurance policy which could cover treatments for the virus if needed.

Goa too has opened its borders as the tourist season has begun. However, we require no negative certificate to enter. With the incoming tourists for festivals like Christmas, Sunburn, New Year even, one might be looking into the health and risk factors involved.

This concept of a smart band seems like a plausible way to help reduce the risks of mass infections. However, as smart and pleasing as this may sound, there are various factors that would have to be looked into if the mart band could be implemented.

The pros of this implementation would be live tracking of health, maps could help tourists navigate around, and reduce risks of lawbreaking and could help track social distancing.

Now to implement this one would of course require a big enough budget. A fee could be charged in case of loss or damage to the bands. It could be used by all states thus one band could suffice for the individual in the whole country. Whether we are equipped in the digital tracking aspect needs to be checked as well.

How far will we as citizens agree to this band is another question altogether because it will be required to be worn at all times, avoid damage to it? Ho children will handle the device is to be seen, or if they even get one.

This is a big project that seems like it could help but it definitely needs more research to make it actually work in the field. But until then, we can always keep looking for ways to stay safe.