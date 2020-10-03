Telegu Actress Files Complaint Against Cab Driver Who Drove Her on Her Trip To Goa

Telugu actress Mumaith Khan has lodged a police complaint at a police station in Hyderabad against a cab driver who she had hired for a road trip to Goa. The whole incident surfaced after the driver, R Raju, took to social media claiming that the actress did not pay for the cab services he had offered her and her family on their road trip to Goa from Hyderabad.

The actress meanwhile has filed a counter-complaint for ‘false allegations’ against her on social media. She further even went on to accuse the driver of harassing her mentally.

The police have disclosed that the actress Mumaith had hired this driver Raju for traveling to Goa from Hyderabad by car. Later, upon reaching Goa, Raju allegedly refused to drive the vehicle further and harassed her.

He also reportedly used filthy language during his interactions with her. While on the return journey, it is learned that the driver had arguments with the actress and her relative who was traveling along with her.

The actress also stated that the driver drove in a rash and negligent manner, and when asked to drive safely, he abused the actress with dirty language.

All this surfaced after the driver’s social media post, which is now deleted. The driver in his post had stated that the actress did not pay him Rs15,000 for toll gate charges and driver’s allowance incurred on their trip to Goa.

It is learned that the actress had booked Raju from Hyderabad to Goa and back. The driver asked for Rs20,000 but the actress agreed on Rs22,000, including the stay, food, and travel permits.

The actress, however, stated that during the journey they realized that the driver did not have the required travel permits and as such, they had to shell out extra at the Karnataka border. “It was such an ordeal,” she was quoted as saying.

The actress however decided to stay an extra day and leave on September 21st, rather than the earlier September 20th plan. To this, she agreed to pay Rs1,000 extra, however, the actress said that his behavior turned intimidating on the journey back.

The actress stated that he also kept trying to film her secretly and was sending some persons their locations regularly. In Hyderabad, upon return, the driver asked for Rs8,000 more than the already paid Rs23,500, and upon refusal by the actress, he refused to give them their bags.

The driver on the other side has made his stand firm saying that the actress paid him only Rs12,000 and went away, and ‘this is nothing but blatant cheating’ he said. He said he will be consulting the Telangana Cab Drivers Association and deciding further.

The whole incident, which has two sides to it, is being probed by the Punjagutta police station. The police have said that they will speak to both parties involved and investigate further.