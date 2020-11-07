Sunburn Festival Permission Revoked by Goa Government; May Happen in March If Situation Improves, Says Organisers

The most talked-about Sunburn EDM festival that was suppose to take place in the month of December this year has been canceled by the state government due to pandemic situation in the country and the organizers have welcomed the move of the government saying they will try to do it in the month of March next year if the situation improves.

According to the reports, the tourism department decided to revoke the permissions given to the Sunburn festival to hold the event in the month of December this year but the pressure from the opposition and outrage from the locals made the tourism department to take the decision in the favour of Goa and Goans.

The organizers said that they are not upset and they welcome the decision of the state government to cancel the festival in December due to permitting pandemic situation in the country.

“We are not upset and welcome the decision of the state government to revoke the permission given to us due to the existing situation,” said the organizers adding that they will try to hold the festival in the month of March if the situation improves.

With the new development, the future of the Sunburn festival remains in abeyance as no one knows as to when the Pandemic will go away and life will become normal once again. Most of the developed countries are facing the second wave of COVID.

The Chairman and Managing Director of the Percept company who hosts the Sunburn EDM festival said that it was a good move from the state government to pull out the festival at this juncture before there were any ticket bookings and hotel arrangements made by the participants.

“We will review the situation in the month of December before making any decision to hold the festival in Goa,” said Mr. Singh.

According to the organizers, they also do not want to take any chances during the Covid-19 situation as the cases are still being reported across the country.

The Sunburn event will be rescheduled in the month of March or so depending on the pandemic situation in the country, stated the organizers.