Sunburn Co-Promoter Arrested In Porvorim Murder Case

Prominent businessman and co-promoter of Sunburn music festival, Shailesh Shetty, has been arrested by Porvorim police last night in connection with the Vilas Mehtar murder case.

Shailesh Shetty’s name appeared in the case after two accused were arrested from the Sindhudurg area over the weekend.

Goa Prism had reported earlier that Shetty’s involvement in the Porvorim murder case of Vilas Mehtar was evident after the car in which the two accused were apprehended by Sindhudurg police is registered under Shailesh Shetty.

He allegedly gave his vehicle to the two accused to escape from Goa.

Shetty now is the seventh person to be arrested by the police in connection with the Porvorim murder case which occurred last week. Police officials said that they will be producing Shetty before a court for his remand.

In August, Shetty was arrested by the crime branch of the Goa police for his alleged involvement in helping organize an underground rave party at a villa in the Vagator area. He, however, managed to secure bail a week after being arrested.

Loading...