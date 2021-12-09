Stop Creating Panic Over Omicron Suspects in Goa, CM Tells Media

There is absolutely no doubt that media sometimes creates more panicking situation with their reporting and it happened in the past wherein media caused more devastation than the actual virus in the country.

Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant appealed to the media to not to create the panic over the 5 Omicron Suspects detected in Goa. He also appealed to the 1.20 Lakh people of Goa who have not yet taken the jab to get themselves fully vaccinated to remain safe from the virus.

The Third wave of Covid is far from the reality now after the state had achieved almost 100 percent vaccination.

The delta variant had created a big havoc across the world but India remained immune to the virus due to mass vaccination across the country.

Now the new variant called “Omicron” is spreading across the globe inn a very fast pace but according to the WHO, although virus variant is fast spreading it is not fatal.

Meanwhile the media restoring of the new Omicron variant has already started creating a disaster across the world and Goa being a tourism destination the effect of the virus is more visible.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has asked the media not to create panic, while also urging 1.20 lakh residents of the state who have not taken the second jab, to step up and get themselves fully inoculated.

“Do not create a panic situation in the state by referring to them as Omicron suspects. I am continuously following up on the situation,” Sawant said.

According to the reports, five sailors, including Russian and Georgian nationals, have tested positive for Covid with Omicron-like symptoms.

They were onboard a cargo ship which had embarked from South Africa and is currently in Goa’s Mormugao Port Trust, since November 18.

Four of the five sailors are quarantined at a government designated facility, while one is in isolation on the vessel anchored at the port. Their samples have been sent to a Pune facility for genome sequencing test.

Sawant also urged the 1.20 lakh Goans, who have skipped the second Covid vaccination dose to get themselves inoculated.

“No doubt we want to take precautions, but we should not create panic situations. 1.20 lakh Goans have not taken the second dose. They should take that. We want to declare Goa as a 100 per cent vaccinated state by December 19. This is our target, people should help us achieve that. Take the second dose before (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi arrives in Goa,” he added.