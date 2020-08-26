State’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 15,000 Mark; Deaths Continue To Increase

In yet another spike, the state reported 497 total confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus infection today, taking the total confirmed positive cases to 15,027. Also, eight deaths were reported in the state, the majority from South Goa.

The state had crossed the ten thousand mark of confirmed cases on August 13, meaning the state has added five thousand cases within a short span of just 13 days.

The COVID-19 graph – which continues to rise rapidly – has not spared any, as even local MLA’s have tested positive. Benaulim MLA Churchill Alemao and his wife, who was initially admitted and later discharged after they tested positive, were admitted again at a private hospital after they began having high fever. Madkai MLA Sudin Dhavalikar is also admitted at Manipal hospital.

Union AYUSH Minister, Shripad Naik’s health is reportedly stable with al vital parameters within normal limits. Other two politicians, Ravi Naik and Nilkanth Halarnkar are under home isolation.

Of the eight deaths reported today, four persons were from the Fatorda-Arlem area of South Goa. The concern however still remains to reduce the loss of lives, especially of those having co-morbid conditions.

Loading...

Three wards at the Goa Medical College, dedicated to treating COVID positive patients with co-morbid conditions have finally begun operations. The health minister had announced the same on August 14, claiming the ward would be functional soon.

With 165 total deaths, Goa’s mortality rate is 1.09%. However, the cause of worry remains that almost 72.77% of the deaths reported so far have occurred within the month of August itself.

South Goa continues to be severely affected by the virus infection spread. The urban health center at Margao has the highest active cases of 497 currently. A total of 98 patients have been kept in isolation wards as per the latest health bulletin of the health department.