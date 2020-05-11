South Goa Police collects whooping 58 Lakhs by Cracking down on Mask Violators

Goa Police is supposed to be one of the most efficient body in Goa Government that is known for collecting hundreds of thousands of rupees in a form of penalties from the traffic violators and now they have one more duty added to their profile and that is keeping track of the Mask Violators. Be aware if you are coming out of your home or office don’t forget to wear your MASK.

Loading... Loading... Loading... Loading...

Covid-19 Pandemic made wearing masks in public mandatory and the violators have now become the main target of the police. In one such operation of cracking down on the mask violators in south Goa the Goa Police has collected whopping 58 lakhs rupees in a way of penalties.

It looks like the entire police department in the south Goa is busy catching the mask violators. According to the report, Goa Police has cracked down on people found moving in public places without the mandatory face masks, booked around 3636 mask violations in south Goa alone within just weeks time.

According to the reports, South Goa has a total 17 police stations across five divisions Margao, Quepem, Vasco, Ponda and Konkan Railway. Ponda police station seems to have booked the maximum number with 613 cases, followed by Verna police station with 520 cases and Fatorda with 434.

Loading...

Ponda police station also recorded the highest number of arrests for violating lockdown rules with 125 people taken into custody under Section 188 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Altogether 751 people have been arrested across the state for violating the prohibitory orders.

South Goa police have so far booked 352 cases and netted an amount of nearly Rs 58 lakh by way of fines. The highest amount of fines — Rs 7.6 lakh — was collected by Fatorda police station, followed by Verna police station with Rs 7.3 lakh. Margao sub-division topped the list with 146 cases and 228 arrests. Altogether 90 cases were booked under the Quepem sub-division. At the Vasco sub-division, altogether 72 cases were booked and 215 people arrested. Seventy-four vehicles were seized and fines aggregating Rs 16.7 lakhs collected.

Forty-four cases were booked under the Ponda subdivision. Hundred and thirty-one people were arrested, 17 vehicles seized and Rs 9.5 lakh collected through fines, data released by South Goa police headquarters stated.

Source: TOI