Some Officials of State Owned Corporations Have Looted Various Public Sector Undertakings – Goa CM

In one of the most shocking revelations, Not naming anybody, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant yesterday categorically claimed that ‘some officials’ of state-owned corporations have looted various Public Sector Undertakings (PSU’s) over the years.

The people of Goa are very well aware of the corrupt practices going in the various government departments and state-owned corporations and the statement of the Chief Minister clearly implied that he is aware of certain imprudent and corrupt activities being carried out by some officials within the government and other state-run institutions and corporations.

However, when asked who was he implying at (which officials), the Chief Minister refrained from naming either any official or any corporations for that matter.

Surprisingly, neither did the Chief Minister make it certain whether he would prosecute those officials who he apparently is aware of for conducting illegitimate activities within PSU’s.

Claiming that they have looted the PSU’s over the years, the Chief Minister also did not ascertain whether the money looted would be recovered.

This disclosure by the CM makes it certain that high-level corruption continues to run within corporations, all under the knowledge of the Chief Minister.

“I have studied the matter after becoming the Chief Minister. For instance, in one corporation many staff members have purchased plots for themselves and allotted many to their relatives,” the Chief Minister said in a statement.

He also added that these officials indulging in such activity never gave a thought to the well-being of the corporation but were rather selfish for their own interests.

Over the years, many corporations in the state have been suffering under reeling financial crisis, and the Chief Minister’s statements only make it certain that such gross illegalities and imprudent practices are widely practiced, without fear of action from top-level officials.

This statement by the leader itself exposes that corruption and other activities deemed illegal are being carried out, and his silence on whether he would initiate action against them is also surprising. The state’s exchequer’s money is being grossly mismanaged by certain officials and the Chief Minister must initiate inquiry and other necessary legal action.

Earlier this year in February, the Chief Minister had tabled a report in the Assembly stating that out of the 17 PSUs, 15 received equity long-term loans, grants, or subsidiaries to the tune of Rs 303.95 crore from the state government.

Four PSU’s – Goa Handicraft, Rural and Small-Scale Industries Development Corporation (GHRSSIDC), Kadamba Transport Corporation (KTC), Goa Electronics Ltd (GEL), and Goa Auto Accessories Ltd (GAAL) – had reportedly shown more losses than the capital investment.