Situation Is Under Control in Goa, Says CM Dr Pramod Sawant

Despite growing cases in the state, the CM has realized the statement saying “Situation Is Under Control” and that there is no need of applying the stringent SOPs as Maharashtra in Goa.

Following the spike, in Covid cases, the Maharashtra State Government had decided to implement strict SOPs including the need for Covid Negative certificates from the people entering into the state. But it looks like Goa Government is against such stringent SOPs.

Even the health minister Vishwajit Rane had ruled out any covid tests for the people entering Goa despite the fact that Goa has the highest number of cases. The state has registered 167 new Covid cases on Tuesday, the highest in two weeks.

Meanwhile, CM has ordered the authorities to carry out the Thermal Screening at all the entry points. Thermal scanning is effective only if there are positive cases with Symptoms of rising body temperature.

Commenting on Maharashtra’s new SOP, which mandates a negative RT-PCR test for those traveling from Goa and three other states, he said, “Maharashtra’s SOP will not work as it states that symptomatic persons should go in for an antigen test. However, those who are symptomatic must do the RT-PCR test, as only then it is possible to segregate them”.

Loading...

It may be recalled that the report published in the Incredible Goa’s Monday edition the Maharashtra state government had issued a new SOPs for the people entering the state via Air, Train, or Road from Goa, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Gujarat to present the Covid Negative certificate if they wish to enter the state.

The state of Goa was declared the Green Zone in the month of April with zero positive cases but soon after the opening of borders the cases started rising in the state and crossed the mark of 40000 cases and resulting into hundreds of deaths.

When asked on Tuesday if Goa is prepared for a second wave, he said the government is “creating awareness” to control the spread of the virus.

The CM said that till the vaccine comes along, people shouldn’t relax safety measures. “We have to take precautions and I appeal to the people of the state to wear masks, maintain social distancing and use hand sanitisers,” he said.

Any person with symptoms should go for a Covid test said cm adding that those cases are rising in Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, and West Bengal and that Modi discussed precautions to be taken to control the spread of Covid-19.

“On Monday, we had zero mortality in Goa, and the state government wants to continue this trend,” Sawant said, urging people to refrain from going to the hospital in the last stage.