Shripad Naik’s Health Condition Stable; AIIMS Team In Goa

Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik’s health condition is now stable after earlier reports of his health deteriorating were made public by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant yesterday. It was reported that his oxygen saturation levels had dropped.

A special team of doctors from Delhi’s AIIMS and Indian Defence Force’s Command Hospital, New Delhi was flown in immediately to review the Union minister’s health condition yesterday night.

The team from Delhi, along with doctors from the Manipal hospital where Shripad Naik is admitted for the last ten days monitored his health condition and asserted that there was no need to shift him to Delhi. The team will have another review today morning.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant speaking to news agency ANI was quoted saying, “From today morning his [Shripad Naik] oxygen saturation has dropped. A team of doctors from AIIMS, Delhi will come here and decide on whether to shift Naik to Delhi for further treatment.”

Shripad Naik had tested COVID-19 positive on August 12. After initially choosing home isolation, he was later admitted to Manipal hospital on August 14 after he began experiencing breathlessness. He was also administered with plasma treatment at the hospital. Also, a three-member team from AIIMS Delhi was also flown in to review his health condition.

On Friday, August 21, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane admitted the critical nature of Shripad’s case, calling it to return from the “doors of death”.

The expert team currently in Goa will visit the three special wards at the Goa Medical College (GMC), Bambolim designated for admitting critical COVID-19 patients. An interaction with doctors treating COVID-19 patients in Goa is also scheduled to happen today.