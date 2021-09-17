Indian soaps are the most dramatic content one would see. Well, that being said, they are also the most-watched and loved television shows. One of them is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which is a 12-year-old serial being watched by people on Star Plus every night. Several generations have been shown in this soap.

For almost 4 months, there has been buzz about the current lead actors Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan quitting the show after almost 5 years of playing this who play Naira and Kartik respectively. Fans have been heartbroken ever since the rumour spread. #Kaira is used by fans to express their love towards the two. The hashtag has almost 1.5 million posts and only goes up.

While speaking to the media recently, Mohsin was asked about the same, where neither did he agree nor disagree whereas he just suggested everybody attend and look ahead to the upcoming festive twist.

Now, the studies recommend that makers have taken their ultimate determination to kick begin a brand new journey from October with new faces.

“Shivangi and Mohsin will be exiting the show by October first week and new actors will join in. The makers have already done a lot of experiments with their characters and now, want to start a new storyline. Hence, the decision has been made.” says one of the sources.

Since the show requires to show a generation gap now, Mohsin and Shivangi will have to come with a new and older look but a source close to The Times Of India tells that Mohsin does not want to play an elderly role. Some reports suggest that Mohsin has told the makers of the show and even the channel that he is not too keen on showing up with grey hair and an elderly character.

Their journey as Kartik-Naira began in 2016 when Hina Khan and Karan Mehra determined to go away the long-running present, and since then Kartik and Naira (now Sirat) have been in the lead roles and today have turned out to be everybody’s favourite, even followers typically bathe their love on them for portraying their characters in the most real and genuine approach.

Some months back too, the story of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai took a different road with Naira’s character coming to an end. Shivangi Joshi was however still part of the show, but with a new character called Sirat. Her character was also paired opposite Karan Kundra who had joined the show for a cameo.

As of now, nor actors or producers have shared their statements yet about the rumours, but one thing is sure whatever the decision is will be in the audience’s favour as they’ll get to witness a whole new love story. Nevertheless, one thing is sure that fans would miss this evergreen Jodi on screen. Shivangi and Mohsin have created an everlasting impact on their fans and audience.