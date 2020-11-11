School Reopens in Goa From 21st November; All You Want To Know About The SOPs

The schools in Goa reopening from 21st November in the state of Goa as announced by the CM earlier and only 12 students will be allowed per class, the state government issued the SOPs with strict guidelines to follow the protocols for the students of class 10th and 12th, stated the report.

According to the reports, the State government has decided to resume the academic activities for the class 10th and 12th from 21st November and they have been issued strict guidelines and SOPs to be followed by the students.

In the order, the state government made it clear that there should not be more than 12 students in a class.

“Running schools in shifts in case of high enrolment schools can be considered by reducing time duration of school hours per shift, such that school is able to manage with the same set of teachers in overall school hours,” the order stated.

It may be recalled that earlier this month the state government had said that it is reviewing the situation about reopening of schools in the state.

According to the report published by the Mint for skill-based training in workshops/laboratories, the proper sensitization of the hands of each member will be ensured before and after the use of the equipment utilized during the training.

The appropriate back-up stock of personal protection items like face covers/masks, visors, hand sanitizers etc shall be made available by the management to the teachers and employees, according to the SOP.

“We have reviewed the situation and it was a unanimous decision that from November 21 classes for X and XII standards will recommence by following all the SOPs. The decision will be communicated to the schools,” Sawant had said.

Presently the Covid infection is on the decline in the state but the reopening of the school and the domestic tourist floating in the state may reverse the situation and the possibility of getting the second wave could be ruled out, and hence the reopening of the schools at this juncture could be a wrong decision, what is your view on this?