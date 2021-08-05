Russian National Held With Rupees 5 Lakh Worth of Charas in North Goa

Russians are well known for dealing with drugs on an international level and Goa is their second home. Drugs cases in Goa are not the new story anymore as every second day someone is caught with the drugs.

Due to the lockdown, tourism has come to a total halt but despite that, the drug peddling did not stop in the tiny state. The recent case of Russian getting caught with drugs worth rupees 5 lakhs puts the focus on the issue.

Charas is a cannabis concentrate made from the resin of a live cannabis plant. The use of this narcotic drug was banned from India under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), 1985.

However, news of Russian national Mark Smyslov getting caught with 500g of charas by the Goa Police at Kannaikwada, Morjim, in north Goa has once again brightened the tiny state in the national news.

According to the reports, the value of the drugs is said to be Rs. 5 lakhs in the international market.

According to police, on 4th August, Permen Police Inspector Jivba Dalvi received information from his sources about the suspect concealing narcotics in a grey car that he had supposedly rented.

The raiding team comprised PSI Sanjit Kandolkar, Head Constable Pravin Mahale, Constables Vinod Pendekar, Arjun Kalangutkar, Sandesh Varak, and Mahesh Naik. Smyslov was caught red-handed in the raid conducted near Goan kitchen restaurant at Temwada, Morjim.

Mark was arrested and the car was seized. The crime was registered under Section 20(b)(ii)(B) of the Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Further Investigation is said to be conducted under the supervision of Sub-Divisional Police Officer Mapusa Gajanan Prabhudesai and SP (North) Shobit Saxena.