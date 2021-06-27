RTO Extends The Dates of Renewal of All The Documents Till 31st September

Documents that have expired since February 1 may be treated to be valid till June 30, 2021, the ministry said in an advisory to states. It had earlier issued advisories dated March 30, 2020, June 9, 2020, August 24, 2020, and December 27, 2020, in connection with the extension of validity of documents related to the motor vehicles Act, 1988, and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

Enforcement authorities are advised to treat such documents as valid till June 30, 2021, the MoRTH said adding that “this will help out citizens in availing transport-related services”. Stating that this may be the last advisory in this regard, the ministry has asked the states to implement this advisory in letter and spirit, so that citizens are not harassed or face difficulties.

The ministry’s advisory said all the states and union territories are requested to implement this advisory in letter and spirit so that citizens, transporters, and various other organizations, which are operating under this difficult time, may not get harassed and face difficulties.

Earlier through various notifications, it was advised that the validity of fitness, permit (all types), license, registration or any other concerned document(s) may be treated to be valid till March 31, 2021.