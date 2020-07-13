Road Accident on Mumbai – Goa Highway Kills The Couple, Son and Driver Injured

Another case of rash and negligent driving resulted in a deadly accident on Mumbai – Goa highway killing the couple and, seriously injuring their 28-year-old son and a 26-year-old driver, who was driving the vehicle in a very high speed.

According to the reports, the accident took place due to rash and negligent driving thereby causing the death of a 56-year-old woman and her 58-year-old husband.

The accident took place on Sunday morning on the Mumbai-Goa highway, the driver Nikhil Temkar, 26, and their 28-year-old son were seriously injured in the accident.

According to the police reports, The family, residents of Goregaon (East), was heading to Malvan, Sindhudurg, in an SUV.

Around 8 am, driver Nikhil Temkar lost control of the vehicle near the Jakhmata temple in Sangameshwar, Ratnagiri. The vehicle swerved onto the opposite carriageway and collided head-on with a container.

The police sub-inspector Raj Panhale of Sangameshwar police station has confirmed that the driver was speeding the vehicle mush above the speed limits that resulted in the accident.

“The 56-year-old lady Seema Padval died on the spot, and her husband Jagdish died on Sunday evening, at Dervan Hospital in Sawarde,” said Panhale. He added that their son, Saurabh, and the driver were seriously injured and presently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The police have booked the driver Temkar for rash driving and causing death by negligence. A police constable said that container driver, Sanjay Singh (35), had lodged a complaint.

Source: TOI